Former Greene Co. postal worker admits stealing veterans' medications

A former Greene County postal worker received probation from a federal judge after admitting to stealing medications from veterans along his route earlier this year.

Court documents show Bronson A. Cobble's indictment in June was waived. He entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors who said the mail carrier stole and used narcotics addressed to patients. Those narcotics were addressed to patients of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The reports also said at the time of the investigation, Cobble was working for a contracted mail service based in Knoxville.

Cobble was ordered to pay make more than $1,200 in restitution and court costs.

