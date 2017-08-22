Former GSMNP ranger details skills necessary to survive in the woods

A search crew member navigates steep terrain in the Great Smoky Mountains during the search for missing 18-year-old Austin Bohanan. Photo courtesy Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

BLOUNT COUNTY - A Blount County teenager is safe and out of the hospital after he was reported missing in the Great Smoky Mountains for more than a week.

Authorities say 18-year-old Austin Bohanan was last seen hiking off trail in the Smokies on Aug. 11, until he walked out of the backcountry Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of emergency responders, including K9s, spent days searching for Bohanan in a 6,700-acre search area.

Officials are still investigating the situation, and Bohanan's family has asked for privacy at this time.

Dwight McCarter is a former Great Smoky Mountains National Park Ranger who knows what it takes to survive alone in the wild.

When McCarter heard about Bohanan's disappearance, he had a good idea about how someone would have survived if they were lost in the woods.

"You want to stay with the streams, and he did," said McCarter.

McCarter believes they would need to stay near water to make it out alive.

"Evidently he kept going to a good supply of water on his trip, and he still had enough energy to walk out at Tabcat," said McCarter.

McCarter said someone stuck in the woods would also have to rely on nature for food.

"Maybe a few huckleberries or blueberries or raspberries," said McCarter. "But they haven't been getting a lot of protein."

For people he's found in the past, it's a slow process back to feeling normal.

"Be aware that the moment that you find them, they've been running on adrenaline, and they're by themselves," said McCarter.

The adrenaline helps keep them alive, but makes it hard to switch back to a normal diet.

"A lot of them that have been in the woods for a while don't hold food down well," said McCarter.

While McCarter wasn't involved in the search directly, he's glad to see Bohanan back with his family.

McCarter said if you go hiking, go with someone.

If you're going alone, it's not a bad idea to pack a compass and extra supplies, because you never know what may happen.

