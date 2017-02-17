Former Hawkins Co. cemetery owner pleads guilty

(Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

A former cemetery owner entered a guilty plea on Friday in Criminal Court, bringing the three-year case of the poorly-operated Hawkins County Memorial Gardens to a close.

Vickie Lynn Ringley has already served two years in jail for forgery, theft and money laundering charges. A judge sentenced her to 10-years at 30 percent. With her previous detention added in, her release from jail will come at the end of this month, court officials said.

She was also ordered to pay $500 per month in restitution.

Dozens of families spent thousands of dollars on plots for their loved ones that state investigators said were double sold and Ringley squandered the funds.

Ringley was originally charged in January 2014 and the Tennessee Department of Commerce placed a cease and desist order against her, formally taking the operation of the cemetery out of her hands.

The state is still in charge of operating the facility and is looking for a buyer.

