Former Knox Co. District Attorney calls for mental health center

Former Knox County District Attorney General Randy Nichols is calling for the county and state to open a safety center now.

Nichols currently works as special counsel for the Knox County Sheriff's Office in the areas of mental illness, drug abuse and domestic violence awareness.

Local lawmakers Rep. Eddie Smith and Sen. Becky Duncan Massey have filed legislation to fund The Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center. They are asking the state for $1.5 million for each of the next three years to open and operate the center in Knoxville.

"I do know enough that we better do something differently than we're doing, and we have got to get a grip on this opioid addiction in this state," Nichols said. "We've got to do that, and there's no time like now."

Nichols said the local detention facilities are filled with more sick people now than they've ever been, which puts a further level of frustration on the staff.

He believes there needs to be a plan in place to help people under the jail's care who are determined to have a mental illness or addiction problem.

"From then on, we've got a plan to follow and the facilities and people in place to take you from there till we can get you stabilized in some permanent place to live," Nichols said.

Two locations are currently being considered for the center, Nichols said. One involves converting a building near the Helen Ross McNabb Center off of Western Avenue. The other proposal is to build a structure near Helen Ross McNabb headquarters on Springdale Avenue.

The current proposal for the center calls for 24 beds, and it is expected to serve about 4,000 people a year, Nichols said.

"Is it going to help us? Is it going to help some of these citizens?" Nichols said. "I'm convinced it will, but it still needs to be proven."

(© 2017 WBIR)