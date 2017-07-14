Former Knox Co. greenways coordinator to oversee urban wilderness expansion in city

Pedestrian and Bike Trails will be connected over Red Bud Road. (Photo: Appalachian Mountain Bike Club)

KNOXVILLE - The City of Knoxville has hired someone to oversee projects surrounding the urban wilderness expansion, according to Knoxville Communications Manager Jesse Mayshark.





Knoxville's Urban Wilderness trail map at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero's office said Rebekah Jane Montgomery will focus on the expansion in the new part-time position.

Mayor Rogero included $1.7 million in her latest budget plan for new trials, parks, and access to waterways.

The Mayor's Office said Montgomery will ensuring coordination among partners like Legacy Parks Foundation, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, and the Aslan Foundation.





A mountain biker rides through Knoxville's Urban Wilderness. (Photo: WBIR)

The urban wilderness, which is within three miles of downtown, stretches across hundreds of acres and includes more than 50 miles of single track hiking and biking trails. It also connects five parks, neighborhoods, schools and natural areas.





A Knoxville project is competing nationally for $100,000 to build a "gravity" bike trail. (Photo: Appalachian Mountain Bike Club)

Montgomery has experience improving access to walking, running, and biking trails as the former greenways coordinator in Knox County, Mayshark confirmed.

