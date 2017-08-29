Former Knox Co. sheriff recalls Hurricane Katrina rescues

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Crosby chemical plant evacuated;…Aug 25, 2017, 8:44 p.m.
-
President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say…Aug 29, 2017, 12:41 p.m.
-
Mission extended for nine Rural/Metro firefighters in TexasAug 27, 2017, 11:06 p.m.