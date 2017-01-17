Former Knox County Sheriff Tim Hutchison will attend Friday's presidential swearing-in.

Stalwart Trump supporter and former Knox County Sheriff Tim Hutchison is looking forward to seeing his man take the oath of office this week.

After so many polls and observers dismissed Donald Trump as first a Republican primary candidate and then as the general election candidate, it'll be a moment worth savoring, Hutchison told 10News on Tuesday night.

"When we first started, no one gave him a chance," said Hutchison, drawn in 2015 to Trump by his no-nonsense approach. "Through most of the primary no one gave him a chance to win the primary. And he won the primary, and no one gave him a chance in the general. You saw the polls skewed just way out of line. So I really am going to enjoy looking at the swearing-in ceremony."

Hutchison's allegiance also has spurred speculation he could be the district's next U.S. marshal.

It's not something he sought, he said, but he'd appreciate it.

Hutchison, sheriff from the early 1990s through January 2007, said he'll leave for Washington on Wednesday, meet friends, and attend the opening ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.

He said he's also gotten a good ticket to witness Friday's swearing-in down from the lower platform outside the U.S. Capitol. He also hopes at least to catch the University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Band as it marches in the inauguration parade.

Several balls are set Friday night including a first responders ball.

"I'm not sure which ones I'm going to. I have tickets for more than one," he said.

Hutchison has met Trump several times. The New Yorker came to Knoxville in November 2015 for a rally downtown at the Knoxville Convention Center that drew thousands and backed up traffic for hours.

This is Hutchison's first presidential inauguration, although he's been to past gubernatorial events.

He expects security will be tight this week in Washington, similar to what he saw as a Trump delegate last summer in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Republican National Convention.

There likely will be "layers of, first, heavy trucks to stop anyone from just driving into crowds. Second would be multiple lines of fences, just to break people up to where mass amounts can’t be attacked. I look for that same type," he said.

Pundits speculate he is in line for a presidential appointment as marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. It's a political appointment. The Marshals Office captures fugitives and takes part in law enforcement operations as part of its duties.

"I have talked to some people about the marshal and I’ve had people reach out to me as well," he said. "So it’s worked both ways. But that’s on down the road for some time. You’ve got the Cabinet first, then you’ll have the U.S. attorneys next and there are so many – you’ve got the ambassadors. The marshal is usually way down the line from any other appointment.

"Just being considered as far as I’m concerned is an honor."

