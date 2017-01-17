Stalwart Trump supporter and former Knox County Sheriff Tim Hutchison is looking forward to seeing his man take the oath of office this week.
After so many polls and observers dismissed Donald Trump as first a Republican primary candidate and then as the general election candidate, it'll be a moment worth savoring, Hutchison told 10News on Tuesday night.
"When we first started, no one gave him a chance," said Hutchison, drawn in 2015 to Trump by his no-nonsense approach. "Through most of the primary no one gave him a chance to win the primary. And he won the primary, and no one gave him a chance in the general. You saw the polls skewed just way out of line. So I really am going to enjoy looking at the swearing-in ceremony."
Hutchison's allegiance also has spurred speculation he could be the district's next U.S. marshal.
It's not something he sought, he said, but he'd appreciate it.
Hutchison, sheriff from the early 1990s through January 2007, said he'll leave for Washington on Wednesday, meet friends, and attend the opening ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.
He said he's also gotten a good ticket to witness Friday's swearing-in down from the lower platform outside the U.S. Capitol. He also hopes at least to catch the University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Band as it marches in the inauguration parade.
Several balls are set Friday night including a first responders ball.
"I'm not sure which ones I'm going to. I have tickets for more than one," he said.
"Just being considered as far as I’m concerned is an honor."
