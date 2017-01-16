Former state Rep. Tindell to run for Knoxville City Council seat

Harry Tindell

Former Knox County School Board member and long-time state Rep. Harry Tindell announced on Monday his intention to seek the 4th District seat on the Knoxville City Council.

“I have lived most of my life on one side of Broadway or the other,” said the former 11-term Democrat, who opted not to seek re-election to the state House. “I have been honored to serve parts of central, north and east Knoxville in the past, and I will bring the experience and knowledge I have gained to the city council if elected.”

Nick Della Volpe, who currently represents the 4th District, is term-limited. The seat is non-partisan.

Tindell, 56, is a life-long Knoxville resident and served on the Knox County School Board in 1986 to 1990 before heading over to the Tennessee General Assembly for 22 years.

The election in November will bring five new faces to the city council, and in 2019 the remaining four council seats and the Mayor will be replaced due to term limits.

“In recent years, we have made tremendous progress in the quality of life and the economic vitality of our community. It will be important to have new city council members with varied experience in this period of change,” said Tindell.

He added: “I look forward to making my case to the voters that I can bring the vision, knowledge and passion to the office that will build on our success and to continue moving Knoxville forward, while redoubling our efforts to strengthen our neighborhoods and communities.”

Tindell has spent time in the private sector as an employee benefits insurance broker and a state government relations consultant.

