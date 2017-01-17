Barbara McCoin shares memories of marching with UT's Pride of the Southland Band during President Dwight D. Eisenhower's inauguration parade in 1953. (Photo: Becca Habegger, WBIR)

UT's Pride of the Southland Marching Band is heading to Washington D.C. this week for the presidential inauguration parade.

According to UT, this will be the band's 15th such trip.

The band made that same journey 64 years ago in 1953 for President Dwight D. Eisenhower's inauguration.

Barbara (Adkisson) McCoin was an 18-year-old UT freshman when she took a trip she's never forgotten.

"I was majorette at UT with the Pride of the Southland Band, and it was an all-male band," McCoin told WBIR 10News.

She was among the band's six female members: five majorettes and a sponsor.

They traveled to Washington DC that year to march in Eisenhower's inaugural parade.

"We were suppposed to make a 'T' for Tennessee but the front line didn't swing, so it ended up being an 'I,' and Eisenhower thought it was an 'I' for 'Ike,' which was kind of great, too, you know," McCoin said, with a cheerful laugh.

Before the parade, U.S. Sen. Howard Baker Jr.'s father, Congressman Howard Baker Sr., hosted the band for breakfast.

"He was kind enough to let the majorettes changes their uniforms in his office," McCoin recalled. "Otherwise, we would've had to have changed in a public restroom."

McCoin said the parade route was very long, and she marched back and forth across the street the whole time.

"I have no idea how many miles I marched that day, but I would say it had to be at least 20," she said. "It was just a fabulous time!"

That presidential parade is not all McCoin remembers.

"This is the baton that I've had all these years," McCoin said, holding a shiny metal rod with rubber tips on either end. "It's like riding a bicycle - you never forget how to do it."





At 82 years old, McCoin is as nimble as ever!

"Well, of course, this is the figure-eight that everyone learns," she said, deftly twirling the baton back and forth in front of her. "And then there's the behind-the-back."

Gracefully and seemingly effortlessly, McCoin, in her West Knoxville living room, demonstrated twirls behind her back, above her head - even passing under her knee!

"That's my routine!" she said with a prim curtsy and brilliant smile. "My goodness, you don't know how many years it's been!"

Time has changed the band's size, uniforms and female membership, but McCoin said the band's upcoming trip to Washington will be just as memorable.

"I think it's wonderful, and I know that those men and women will remember it all their lives and think back on it with what fun it was," she said.

It's a memory that, like McCoin's own smile and twirling skill, has not dulled with age.

"We just had a grand time!" she said.

McCoin said she never dated any boys in the band. Instead, she fell in love with another Volunteer - Jim McCoin, three years her senior.

"I met this very dashing, lovely guy," McCoin said, her voice full of admiration and love, "and so my college career changed."

The two married after Jimmy graduated, and they went on to spend nearly six happy decades together. That time included several years abroad during Jimmy's time serving in the U.S. Air Force. He flew and maintained aircraft in the Vietnam War, McCoin said.

"He was a great guy, and we had an exciting life and saw things and met people that I would never have imagined I would have that opportunity," McCoin said. "Jimmy died four-and-a-half years ago. He's buried in Arlington National Cemetery."

McCoin is now expecting her fifth great-grandson in April.

