Fort Campbell soldier missing after failing to report for duty

FORT CAMPBELL, KY - A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.

Private Trevor D. Solomon is with 63rd Chemical Company, 52nd Ordnance Group, EOD Battalion.

Fort Campbell authorities have been working police in Kentucky and Tennessee to find Solomon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Fort Campbell Military Police at 270-798-0416.

