Fountain City boutique raises funds to honor memory of Emma Walker

Emma Walker's senior school photo.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - A Fountain City boutique raised funds Thursday to honor the memory of Knoxville teen Emma Walker.

The Hot Mess Clothing Boutique kicked off its annual "Cant Shake My Faith" campaign Thursday. This year part of the store's T-shirt sales will go to the Emma Walker scholarship.

A Central High School senior who plans to go into the medical field receives the scholarship every year. Walker was also a student at Central High and dreamed of being a nurse.

Boutique owner Amanda Love said she wanted to honor Walker and help another student.

"College is a big deal. You can't do much without it, so every little bit helps, and if we can just play a small part in that especially keeping the memory of Emma alive that's the most important thing," Love said.

Walker died on Nov. 21, 2016, when officials say her ex-boyfriend shot through a window in her home while she slept. She was 16 years old at the time.

William Riley Gaul is charged with first-degree murder in Walker's death. His trial is set to begin on December 4.

