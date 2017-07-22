Former Fountain City Exxon station owner Alvin Frye dies

KNOXVILLE - Alvin Frye, a longtime business owner in Fountain City, passed away Saturday.

Frye served during World War II and the Korean War. He also owned the Fountain City Exxon station at the intersection of Broadway and Essary Road for more than 25 years.

His sign of "No Beer, No Lottery Tickets, Not a Casino," became an icon in Fountain City. Others may recall the sign saying "No Lottery, No Beer."

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett recalls Frye's legacy, noting his service in World War II.

Sorry my friend Alvin Frye has passed away. WW2 @USNavy Corpsman friend to the least amongst us. #GreatestGeneration pic.twitter.com/u7xdckgQQH — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 23, 2017

For nearly 60 years, he owned stations at various Fountain City locations.

Frye has been battling health issues for the last seven months, and the Fountain City Lions Club had been accepting contributions to the "Alvin Fry Fund" to help his family with expenses.

