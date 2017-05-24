Fountain City Lake will see two new wetlands

On Tuesday, Knoxville City Council unanimously voted for a $249,000 contract to build two small wetlands along Fountain City Lake.

The design will discourage algae growth and improve water quality.

"The creation of these wetlands is a major step in continuing the restoration of the lake," City's Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Walsh said.

"We knew returning the lake's water quality to good health would be a long process, but it's nearing completion."

Once the contract is finalized with Ronald Franks Construction Company, the wetlands are anticipated to be completely by late fall 2017.

The wetlands construction is part of the last major step in a three-year series of infrastructure improvements, totaling around $500,000.

Earlier this week, repairs were made to an outlet structure, draining the lake to lower levels.

The water will be lowered again this summer and fall as construction begins.

Last year, work was completed on the lake's fountain system. This has helped in controlling algae growth by adding oxygen to the water and promoting aeration.

Walsh also reminds folks that feeding bread, grains and other animal foods are harmful to geese and ducks as well as the water quality.

Visitors are encouraged to use the lakeside dispensers' to feed geese and duck the food pellets available there.

