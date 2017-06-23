Fountain City's hidden gem: Baxter Gardens

FOUNTAIN CITY - Only open in April, Baxter Gardens remains Fountain City's hidden gem 11 months out of the year. The gardens span more than 32 acres, 10 sections and feature hundreds of species of plants and trees.

"It's just pretty," said Marty Everett, property manager at the gardens for the past eight years.

Everett said each of the gardens' 10 sections are secluded by tall trees and hedges so that visitors can only find and focus on one section at a time.

"We hope it's a pleasant surprise. Gives a sense of adventure that some people like to explore," he said.

While nature enthusiasts and fans of adventure flock to the gardens, Everett said the most remarkable visitors to enter the gardens each year are the huge crowds who come to take the perfect prom picture.

"We're very popular with girls that come up for prom pictures," he said. "'Of course, the guys come up cause they were told to!"

A quick tour of the garden takes about two hours. If you don't have two hours to spare, you can check out the video above and tour it in just two minutes!

