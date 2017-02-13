Four injured when station wagon crashes into Crossville post office

Crossville Police say a 2003 Ford Focus station wagon crashed through the front window of the Crossville post office when the driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake while parking. Feb. 13, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Crossville police)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - Four people were taken to the hospital after a station wagon crashed into the Crossville post office Monday afternoon.

Police said a 68-year-old woman was trying to park in one of the spaces in front of the post office when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, sending the station wagon over the curb, across the sidewalk and front landscaping and into the front of the building.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m.

Crossville police said the station wagon crashed through the glass windowed front wall and came to rest against the counter.

Three bystanders received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance, along with the driver, to Cumberland Medical Center for evaluation.

Police said no charges are pending at this time.

(© 2017 WBIR)