Four-year-old killed in Oak Ridge crash

Officers respond to a fatal wreck at the corner of Lafayette Drive and Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge on Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Chadwick, WBIR)

OAK RIDGE - A four-year-old child died in a two-vehicle crash in Oak Ridge Friday afternoon, officials said.

Oak Ridge Police said the crash happened at the corner of Lafayette Drive and Emory Valley Road, and involved a sedan and an SUV.

Two adults were in the sedan, and four adults and two kids were in the SUV, officials said.

Police said the SUV was traveling northbound and the sedan was traveling southbound when the crash occurred. The two vehicles hit each other, and the SUV was propelled into a utility pole.

Some of the people in the SUV were pinned inside and had to be extricated, said Sgt. Jeremy Huddleston of Oak Ridge Police.

All of the occupants of the SUV were transported to UT Medical Center. The two adults in the sedan were uninjured.

Multiple agencies were on site reconstructing the scene Friday night.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

