Fourth of July Celebrations in East Tennessee

Counties across East Tennessee host a variety of Fourth of July events for everyone to enjoy! Firework shows begin in the evenings but several cities have events during the day.

Below is a list of many local events for a fun-filled Fourth of July.

Knox County

Celebrate Independence's Day with the annual Festival on the Fourth in World’s Fair Park from 4 -10 p.m. with live music and activities for children. The fireworks show begins at 9:35 p.m. rain or shine.

Farragut hosts their 30th Independence Day parade on July Fourth at 11408 Municipal Center Drive. Antique cars, animals, dancers and more will be a part of the parade from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Central Baptist Bearden hosts a patriotic concert on Sunday July 2, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There is a barbecue lunch and desserts during the event.

Anderson County

Anvil Shoots occur each year in Clinton, TN for the Fourth of July celebration. The Museum of Appalachia has three Anvil shoots at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. There is also a pie baking contest at noon.

Norris Day in downtown Norris Tennessee is from 11 a.m. until fireworks in the evening. The event has live music, barbeque dinners, and games for children.

Oak Ridge has their 73rd annual fireworks show in AK. Bissell Park. A free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Blount County

Townsend fireworks are next to the Highland Manor Inn. Festivities start at 9 p.m.

Campbell County

The City of LaFollette hosts an Independence Day Celebration on July 2nd near Roane State Campus.

Claiborne County

The Town of Tazewell celebrates Independence Day with live music and food on the Tazewell High School front lawn. Fireworks begin at dark.

Cocke County

Town of Parrottsville fireworks showcase is Saturday, July 1. There is live music, parade, vendors starting at 12:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.

Cumberland County

Crossville's Fourth of July celebration begins at 5 p.m. on July 4 at Crossville Centennial Park. Live music begins at 6:30 .m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Greene County

Greenville kick-offs Independence Day with their 5th annual “American Downtown” event with a parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Hawkins County

Rogersville hosts their 30th annual fireworks display on July 4 at dark.

Loudon County

Lenoir City's fireworks display begins at dark on July 3. Families can enjoy the firecracker run for children ages five to 12 and a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4 in Lenoir City Park.

McMinn County

The City of Etowah has fireworks at the Etowah Depot at dark on July 4.

Athens will shoot fireworks on July 4 at the Athens Regional Park between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Monroe County

Downtown Sweetwater Day will have food, live music, and fireworks at dark on July 4.

Roane County

Kingston has its Smokin' the Water Fourth of July Festival with fireworks over Watts Bar Lake.

Scott County

Join Huntsville’s Fireman’s Fourth Festival which lasts July 3 to July 4. On July 4, there will be pancakes in the morning and an annual Independence Parade at 11 a.m. Fireworks begins at 10 p.m.

Sevier County

Gatlinburg's Independence Day Parade kicks off at midnight on July 3. The fireworks finale will be in the evening on July 4.

Pigeon Forge hosts their 27th annual Patriot Festival on Old Mill Avenue. Thompson Square performs in the evening and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

