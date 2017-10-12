Frankenstein Halloween Brownies

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

12 oz. unsalted butter

8 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

1 ½ cups light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

7 eggs

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup dark cocoa powder

¼ tsp coarse kosher salt

2 cups lime green candy melts

1 cup purple candy melts

black icing tube

candy googly eyes

pretzel sticks, broken in half

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325F. Line a baking pan with aluminum foil, and spray with non-stick cooking spray.In a small bowl, microwave butter and chocolate together for 1 minute. Stir, and microwave for 30 seconds at a time, until melted. Meanwhile, whisk together eggs, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Whisk in flour, cocoa powder and salt. Add to chocolate mixture, and stir just until combined. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake 32-35 minutes, or until JUST set (will still look very slightly underdone, for fudgier brownies). Immediately place in refrigerator to stop cooking. Once cooled, remove brownies from pan and remove foil. Trim edges, and cut brownies into rectangles 4X6. Follow package instructions for melting candy melts. Dip brownies, ¾ of the way, into green melts, removing excess from bottom. Immediately stick pretzels into each side near the top Place melted purple candy in a small piping bag, and trim a small end (can use a zip top bag if necessary, but piping bag will be much easier). Trace a t-shirt on each brownie, and then using melted candy, add googly eyes. Draw hair, and remainder of face with black icing. Let sit until candy is set.

Presented by: Erica Hopper

Date: 10/12/17



© 2017 WBIR.COM