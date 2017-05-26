Free Fishing Day at The Cove set for June 10

Free Fishing Day is June 11, 2016 in Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE - The Cove at Concord Park will host Free Fishing Day on June 10.

TWRA hosts the event across the state to allow people some time to fish without a license. They will provide rods, bait, tackle, bottled water and prizes for the children. The Tennessee Valley Sportsman Club will provide free hotdogs and snacks.

The event, which is geared for family and children, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon. The Cove is located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is sponsoring Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 10 from at The Cove at Concord Park.

“It’s been going for years and everyone has a good time,” said Clint Smith, a TWRA wildlife officer. “We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone and getting all the kids out in the outdoors. As always it’s a fun time for all and the best part is it’s free.”

The cove features mostly catfish but there are some blue gill and bass.

© 2017 WBIR.COM