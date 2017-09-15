Free Flu Shot Saturday at six schools

KNOXVILLE - In preparation for flu season, you can get a free flu shot at Knoxville News Sentinel's annual Free Flu Shot Saturday.
It's happening Saturday, September 16 starting at 8 a.m. People over the age of four can get free flu shots on Saturday, September 16 at six Knox County schools. Those are:
- Austin-East Magnet High School
- Carter High School
- Farragut High School
- Halls High School
- South-Doyle Middle School
- West High School
4,000 shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. That's down from 6,000 shots last year, so participants are encouraged to arrive early.
Anyone who makes a donation will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, which buys food and gifts for needy East Tennessee families during the winter holidays.
