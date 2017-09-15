WBIR
Free Flu Shot Saturday at six schools

WBIR 11:57 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

KNOXVILLE - In preparation for flu season, you can get a free flu shot at Knoxville News Sentinel's annual Free Flu Shot Saturday.

It's happening Saturday, September 16 starting at 8 a.m. People over the age of four can get free flu shots on Saturday, September 16 at six Knox County schools. Those are:

  • Austin-East Magnet High School
  • Carter High School
  • Farragut High School
  • Halls High School
  • South-Doyle Middle School
  • West High School

4,000 shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. That's down from 6,000 shots last year, so participants are encouraged to arrive early.

Anyone who makes a donation will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, which buys food and gifts for needy East Tennessee families during the winter holidays. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


