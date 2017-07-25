Free health screenings being offered for coal miners

NIOSH, which is part of CDC, will offer a series of free, confidential health screenings to local coal miners through its state-of-the-art mobile testing unit throughout the community. (Photo: Custom)

CAMPBELL COUNTY - Coal miners in eastern Kentucky and Tennessee will be eligible for a series of free, confidential health screenings.

From July 31 to Aug. 18, workers can be screened for early detection of coal workers' pneumoconiosis or CWP. The lung disease, also known as black lung, is a serious but preventable disease caused by breathing respirable coal mine dust.

All coal miners (current, former, underground, surface, and contract) are encouraged to participate.

The health screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at various community locations.

The screenings include a work history questionnaire, a chest radiograph, a respiratory assessment questionnaire, and spirometry testing. Blood pressure screening is also conducted. Testing takes about 30 minutes.

Walk-ins are accepted, though miners are urged to call 1-888-480-4042 to schedule an appointment.

Screening locations:



Sleep Inn & Suites, 1260 N 12th Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965

July 31, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

TN Division of Mines, 117 Mine Lane, Jacksboro, TN 37754

August 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Harlan Walmart, 201 Walton Road, Harlan, KY 40840

August 2, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

August 3 2017, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Save-A-Lot, 158 E Main Street, Evarts, KY 40828

August 4, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hazard Walmart, 120 Daniel Boone Parkway, Hazard, KY 41701

August 7 and 8, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Whitaker Athletic Center, S KY Hwy 15, Jeff, KY 41751

August 9, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Respiratory Clinic of Eastern KY, 226 Medical Plaza Lane, Whitesburg, KY 41858

August 10, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

August 11, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

United Medical Group, 50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville, KY 41501

August 14 and 15, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Prestonsburg Walmart, 477 Village Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41501

August 16, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

South Williamson Walmart, 28402 US Hwy 119, South Williamson, KY 41503

August 17, 2017 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Roy F. Collier Community Center, 1200 Main Street, Inez, KY 41224

August 18, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

