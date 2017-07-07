Fresh Pineapple and Mango Salsa

Ingredients:
1 ripe mango finely diced
1 pineapple finely diced
1/2 cup red bell pepper chopped
1/2 cup red onion chopped
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro chopped
1 garlic clove minced
1-2 limes freshly squeezed (approximately 2 tablespoons)
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon ginger
1 tablespoon cumin
2 green onion tops chopped
2 jalapeno peppers seeds removed and finely chopped
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
kosher salt to taste
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in large and bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Delicious served as a topping for seafood, poultry or pork. Also works well for an alternative to tomato style salsa.
Presented by: Pam Phillips (Buffalo Mountain Grille)
Date: 7/7/17
