Fresh Pineapple and Mango Salsa

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango finely diced

1 pineapple finely diced

1/2 cup red bell pepper chopped

1/2 cup red onion chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro chopped

1 garlic clove minced

1-2 limes freshly squeezed (approximately 2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon ginger

1 tablespoon cumin

2 green onion tops chopped

2 jalapeno peppers seeds removed and finely chopped

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in large and bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Delicious served as a topping for seafood, poultry or pork. Also works well for an alternative to tomato style salsa.

Presented by: Pam Phillips (Buffalo Mountain Grille)

Date: 7/7/17



© 2017 WBIR.COM