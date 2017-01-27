Friends & family support Kingston High School teen in cancer battle

Kingston High School students show support for Ethan Guinn, a fellow student battling cancer. (Photo: WBIR)

ROANE COUNTY - Hundreds of friends, family and supporters came together at Kingston High School Friday night to cheer on one of their own.

Student and football linebacker Ethan Guinn was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Wednesday.

The school initially planned to hold their annual "pink-out" game for cancer, but decided to use the night to support Guinn.

The school recognized Guinn between the girls and boys basketball games against Harriman High School.

His aunt and girls basketball coach, Connie Guinn, expressed her gratitude for the support from the community.

"I would like, on the behalf of the Rittenhouse family and the Guinn family, to thank this community for your love and support that we have seen in the last week and especially the last two days," Connie Guinn said.

Players and fans were able to purchase t-shirts with "Guinn Will Win" on the back.

Guinn said he is trusting God in his cancer battle.

(© 2017 WBIR)