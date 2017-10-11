Friends remember victim of Powell shooting

Credit: Carly Yarnell

WEST KNOX COUNTY - Cameron Smith was only 19.

"He was one of the best men I ever met," said Devin Pincombe, a close friend high school friend of Smith's. "I'm in disbelief that I lost someone that was close to me."

Smith died Tuesday evening in a shooting in Powell on Emory Road. Authorities are still searching for two suspects and do not yet have a motive for the shooting.

"He loved hiking and being outdoors and going on spontaneous adventures," said Carly Yarnell, Smith's girlfriend. "He wanted to start at Pellisippi (State Community College) so bad. He wanted to study architecture and music."

Smith graduated from Powell High School in 2016. Friends are now remembering the teenager for not only his caring personality, but also the smiles he brought to their faces.

"Cameron was an amazing guy with a heart of gold and I can hardly fathom how deeply our community is shook by this," said Evan Seth Hughes, a friend of Smith's. "There's hardly a time I can think of he wasn't smiling or trying to make someone else smile, so it just seems so senseless."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they have two persons of interest, but have not made any arrests.

Lucas Halliburton, 20, was riding in the passenger seat of the car. Deputies say he is in good condition and is recovering at UT Medical Center.

Through the smiles, the laughs and now the sorrow, friends are now focusing on the positive memories they hold on to.

"He always cared about people. He always wanted to make you smile or laugh. Whenever you were down, he would always try and pick you right back up," Pincombe said. "He cared more than most people did. He would actually go out of his way to come over and make sure you're ok if there was something going on."

