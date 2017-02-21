Frozen Yogurt Bark

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

24 oz container of vanilla Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons of honey

1 cup of strawberries, sliced

Directions:

Mix together the honey and yogurt in a small bowl (or even in the yogurt container).

Spread the mixture into the bottom of a 9x13" pan that has been covered in aluminum foil.

Sprinkle the sliced strawberries over the top of the yogurt, slightly pressing it into the yogurt with your hands.

Freeze for about 1 hour, or until completely frozen.

Remove from freezer and cut into about 12 slices (you can use a pizza cutter).

Serve immediately or keep them in the freezer in a freezer-safe bag or container for up to 30 days.

Presented by: UT Culinary, Personal Plate

Date: 2/21/17

