Frozen Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:
24 oz container of vanilla Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons of honey
1 cup of strawberries, sliced
Directions:
Mix together the honey and yogurt in a small bowl (or even in the yogurt container).
Spread the mixture into the bottom of a 9x13" pan that has been covered in aluminum foil.
Sprinkle the sliced strawberries over the top of the yogurt, slightly pressing it into the yogurt with your hands.
Freeze for about 1 hour, or until completely frozen.
Remove from freezer and cut into about 12 slices (you can use a pizza cutter).
Serve immediately or keep them in the freezer in a freezer-safe bag or container for up to 30 days.
Presented by: UT Culinary, Personal Plate
Date: 2/21/17
