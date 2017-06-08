Full Strawberry Moon rises tonight

Moonrise (Photo: Pat Gaines Getty Images/Flickr RF)

The June Full Moon rises tonight and weather conditions will be prime for viewing of the celestial event.

Those who head outside to check out the moon will be in for an extra treat.... The small bright spot you'll see near the moon is actually Saturn!

This month's Full Moon is called the Full Strawberry Moon. It coincides with the time of year that Native Americans gather ripening strawberries. It is also known as the Rose Moon and the Hot Moon.

Note: The moon will not appear pink, as the name may imply.

Tonight's moon will also be this year's "smallest" Full Moon. It will be occurring when the moon is near apogee or it's farthest point from Earth during it's orbit and will therefore appear smaller in the sky.

