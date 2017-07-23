Just one day after being tapped as the new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci said Saturday that he's deleting old tweets, some of which bash President Trump and support policy that goes against the president's agenda.
"Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets," Scarmucci said in a tweet Saturday, adding, "Past views evolved" and "I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters."
On Friday, Mother Jones published a list of tweets from Scaramucci that had not yet been deleted in which he calls Hillary Clinton "incredibly competent," says he believes in fighting climate change and supports increased gun control.
Some of those have since been deleted.
"You can take steps to combat climate change without crippling the economy. The fact many people still believe CC is a hoax is disheartening," Scaramucci said in a message that has since been deleted.
Trump said global warming was "created by and for the Chinese" and pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement in June.
"We (the USA) has 5% of the world's population but 50% of the world's guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls," Scaramucci said in another.
Not all of Scaramucci's tweets countering Trump's agenda have been wiped from the social media platform, though.
"I am for clean air and clean water," Scaramucci tweeted on Dec. 14, 2016.
Scaramucci also tweeted his support of free trade and said "trying to fight globalization is counter productive" on March 2, 2016.
On his 100th day in office, Trump ordered a review of the U.S.'s free trade agreements.
Others on Twitter have taken screenshots of past tweets from Scaramucci that they say have since been deleted, too, in which he praised Mitt Romney for his "decision to stay out of the Trump spectacle" and calls Trump an "odd guy."
