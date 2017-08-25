Fulton students recognized for helping park rangers during eclipse

Staff from the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont thank Fulton High School students for their help during the total solar eclipse event in Cades Cove. Aug. 25, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont honored a group of Fulton High Schools students who helped park rangers during the total solar eclipse event at Cades Cove.

On Friday, Tremont staff visited Fulton and surprised the 20 students with certificates and volunteer ranger badges for their assistance during Monday's eclipse.

The students enjoyed a four-day field trip that included camping in Cades Cove for the solar event. The group also hiked up to Clingmans Dome to star gaze ahead of the eclipse.

The students said they loved hearing from people who traveled from different parts of the country and the world to view the eclipse in the Smokies.

"I loved it becasue I got to talk to hundreds of people all in one day and hear all the stories, just had an awesome time letting people know about the eclipse," said Aaron Winebarger, a Fulton senior.

