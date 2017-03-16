Fun ideas for a Knoxville staycation

KNOXVILLE - Many East Tennessee students are on spring break, but you don't have to go far to have a good time.

Knoxville offers countless opportunities for spring break fun.

One classic option is Ice Chalet on Kingston Pike. For 55 years the center has provided Knoxville with an opportunity to get active on ice.

Admission is $6 and skate rental is also $6. It has a list of open skate times on its website.

Jump Jam trampoline park offers another great opportunity for fun exercise.

In addition to jumping, other activities at Jump Jam include a ninja obstacle course, extreme dodge ball, slack lining, and a foam pit.

Tickets start at $13 for one hour of 'Flight Time'.

Veloce Indoor Speedway is a great stop for thrill seeking spring breakers. Their racing go karts travel up to 50 mph.

Regular price racing is $18 for an adult and $14 for juniors. Veloce also offers group rates and other discounts.

