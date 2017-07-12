Fundraising goal reached to help Cleo the Aussie

Cleo The Aussie (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A dog that wasn't treated after a car accident is getting the help she needs.

Cleo the Aussie now needs more extensive care because of the 2 weeks she wasn't treated after the accident.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley started a YouCaring page to raise money for the treatment and exceeded its goal of $1,375.





The Aussie was fostered until the infection was under control. She underwent jaw surgery to remove the front upper jaw and tooth area that was broken and could not be reattached. According to the YouCaring page, she can now eat and prepare for her next steps.

The next step for Aussie is to address leg and hip issues.

