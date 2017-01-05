Cocke County authorities have moved people out of a Newport campground and a gas station because of a "massive" gas leak at a nearby restaurant, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

The leak was reported about 6 p.m. at the Brandywine Steakhouse on Highway 25/70, east of Interstate 40.

According to EMA director Kevin Benton, the restaurant is closed because of the leak.

The public is asked to stay away from the area. Everyone within a thousand feet of the area, including the Tanasee Campground and Exxon Station, has been evacuated.

"First responders from many different sources are on scene," according to the office.

Drivers are being barred from exiting I-40 at exit 432.

The intersection of West Highway 25/70 and Carson Springs Road is closed, with drivers being diverted up Highway 25E "unless they live before New Cave Church Road." The closures are causing traffic backups.

Also, Coops Road is being evacuated, according to the EMA.