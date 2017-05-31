Gas leak prompts Greenback evacuation

A "major" gas leak forced the evacuation Wednesday morning of 75 to 100 Greenback residents and the closure of a local highway, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

The break was reported about 11:02 a.m. in the Highway 95 and Stone Road area north of downtown Greenback.

Authorities hoped to allow people to go back to their homes beginning at 12:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

A construction crew hit a gas main along Highway 95, according to authorities.

The Greenback Fire Department ordered the evacuation of residents within a half mile of the leak as a precaution.

Part of Highway 95 near the gas line break was shut down. Highway 95 links Highways 411 and 321, both of which area major thoroughfares.

