Ski Mountain Construction cleans out debris for free in Gatlinburg following last year's devastating wildfire.

GATLINBURG - Retired life isn't going how Kurt Jeter imagined. He gave it up because he decided to get back into the construction business with a twist.

He and his new company are cleaning out wildfire destruction for free.

"We're not doing anything special. we're just doing what people should do for people I believe," said Jeter.

Jeter and his wife moved to Gatlinburg just two weeks before the fire storm. They planned to retire from their careers, and make a living running the Grand Prix Motel on Ski Mountain Road.

"I thought it'd be hikes every day. I imagined a lot of sunsets and just running a slow-paced motel," he explained.

But when strong winds fueled a deadly fire on Nov. 28, it changed everything.

Jeter lost one of his properties in the fires. While trying to clean up and rebuild, he was baffled by what he calls "really high" project bids.

"The prices seemed really high. I've been in the construction industry since I left the military in '92. I'm very familiar with pricing and it seemed high. We decided we'd buy the equipment and do the demolition ourselves," said Jeter.

Jeter soon realized lots of other people were in the same boat, and they wanted to help.

"One thing led to another we ran into people in similar situations and we decided we'd reach out and use our equipment to help those people," said Jeter.

That realization put retirement on hold, and Ski Mountain Construction was born. Ski Mountian Construction is a for-profit business. Jeter says they do paid jobs, so they can continue to do free ones.

"I set aside $100,000. We finished the first free job, and that cost $12,000. We have about $88,000," said Jeter.

The first job was clearing out a lot at 1003 East Parkway, which used to be made up of a US Cellular, an auto parts shop and a Jeep rental. Rob Muse owned the US Cellular.

"I couldn't believe it when he told me he'd clear it out for free," said Muse.

Muse's insurance didn't cover the cost of demolition or rebuilding.

"I would've had to figure out how to do it myself, and I have no experience in construction," said Muse.

Muse is very thankful for the free clean-up. Jeter's employees are equally thankful to work for a company that is helping people in a tough spot.

"Kurt brought me on because I had experience in demolition and I don't ever want to stop. It's so rewarding helping people clean up so they can either rebuild or move on," said employee Patrick Grange.

"I think it's awesome. there should be a bunch of companies up here right now competing against each other for who's gonna do what for free," said employee Michael Hairell.

Jeter said the company needs donations so they can keep doing free demolitions.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

"We believe we can continue to do this and we don't want to stop now," said Jeter.

Contact information:

Facebook: Ski Mountain Construction

Phone: 1-866-DEMO-07

