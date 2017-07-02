Gatlinburg couple rebuilding home featured on Barnwood Builder's TV show

GATLINBURG, TN - The DIY Network's Barnwood Builder's episode Sunday night featured a couple rebuilding what they lost in the devastating fires in Sevier County.

The Carters lost their part-time home in the Timberidge Community, a historic area, during the fires.

Only eight out of 38 homes in the Timberidge Community survived the Sevier County fires.

Shortly after the Carters surveyed their loss, they decided to rebuild and contacted the DIY Network immediately.

The Barnwood Builder's crew came down and helped them find antique logs to use for the Carter's new home.

"It's just been awesome, they are a great bunch of guys, the film crew is great. The whole process was just A-1," Mark Carter said in May when 10News visited their home in progress.

Carter believes the barnwood used in his new home will continue the rich history of the community for years to come.

"I wish the walls would talk. If they could, they would tell an unbelievable story," Carter shared.

The Carters expect their home to be finished sometime this upcoming fall.

They plan to move full time to Gatlinburg from Ohio.

