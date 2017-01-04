Gatlinburg detective's trial set for June in Ooltewah rape case

Detective Rodney Burns of the Gatlinburg Police Department (Photo: WBIR)

The only person still facing charges in connection to the December 2015 Ooltewah rape case appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Judge Tom Greenholtz set Gatlinburg Detective Rodney Burns’ trial for June 27, 2017, according to the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga WRCB-TV.

In December, charges were dropped against former Ooltewah High School basketball coach Andre “Tank” Montgomery for failure to report the 2015 sexual assault.

Burns pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated perjury in June. A grand jury indicted the Burns on the two charges because of his testimony in a preliminary hearing.

