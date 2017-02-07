Gatlinburg disaster relief center to close Friday

FEMA's physical presence in Sevier County is winding down as the disaster recovery center in Gatlinburg serving wildfire victims will close Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m.

People still needing federal assistance to cover damage from wildfires in Sevier County between Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 have until Feb. 13 to register with FEMA.

Michael Peacock, with intergovernmental affairs with FEMA, said the center is closing due to less people coming through, but he said he knows there are still people out there needing aid.

"There are most likely still individuals out there who have yet to register, and we're going to encourage them to register as soon as possible before February 13," Peacock said.

For people still needing assistance after the center closes, head to DisasterAssistance.gov , download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA).

Peacock said people need to register with FEMA and complete the Small Business Administration (SBA) loan application. He said if a homeowner or renter is denied by SBA, they will be referred back to FEMA for additional grant consideration.

He also adds that some homeowners with insurance may receive a letter saying they are not qualified for assistance at this time. He said most of the time that means FEMA needs to see what insurance will cover so FEMA does not duplicate the benefit.

(© 2017 WBIR)