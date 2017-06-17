Gatlinburg family returns home after volunteers rebuild

One Gatlinburg family’s prayers were answered as they moved back home on Saturday.

Terry and Sarah Benson lost everything in the Sevier County Wildfires. Thanks to a faith-based volunteer group from Virginia, they were able to rebuild.

After only a few short weeks of building, God’s Pit Crew welcomed the Bensons back home on Saturday with a surprise reveal. They had the couple close their eyes as a giant truck blocked the home. As the truck pulled away, Terry and Sarah got the first glimpse of their new home.

"I knew God was going to take care of us, some way or another. I didn't know it was going to be like this," Sarah said.

As they walked up the driveway to their new house, they were met by the dozens of volunteers that dedicated their time to build their home.

"This is the day we worked for. This is just an incredible day for us and so happy to see Terry and Sarah finally have a home back," Randy Johnson, the founder and director of God’s Pit Crew said.

This was the house Terry’s parents first settled in, so he was especially devastated when it burned.

"I don't know where we'd be if it wasn't for God and God's Pit Crew," he said.

God's Pit Crew thought of every last detail to add to the home, from family photos to the couple's favorite hobbies.

"We know Sarah loves to draw so we made sure she had an easel and all the stuff in there where she could draw again," Johnson said.

Built through prayer, the couple said the home truly belongs to God. Volunteers said they were happy to do their part.

"It never gets old. This is the thirty-ninth home we've built, 7 in the last two years and you would think that you'd get used to it, but it's the same thrill, it's the same excitement, it's the same great feeling of accomplishment," Johnson said.

Terry and Sarah plan to grow old in this home.

As for God’s Pit Crew, the group will continue helping others in need. With over 300 volunteers and they have been operating for nearly 18 years. They are entirely donation-based.

© 2017 WBIR.COM