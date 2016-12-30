Gatlinburg gearing up for NYE party in smokies strong style

Gatlinburg is preparing for its 29th annual New Year's Eve event at the Gatlinburg Space Needle on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: Courtesy Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau)

This new years eve, thousands in the City of Gatlinburg are ready to ring in the new year together.

"We will do the countdown and see the ball drop and see a fantastic fireworks show," said Jim Downs, the Director of Events for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Downs says about 50,000 people are expected to fill the streets and watch a firework show in the heart of downtown, at the Gatlinburg Space Needle.

While the streets of Gatlinburg may be busy leading up to midnight, so is a team of pyrotechnics setting up thousands of fireworks.

“They came in early yesterday bringing about 10,000 shots up to the tower on the rooftop, even as we speak climbing up and down the tower putting fireworks on the outside of the tower. It will be fantastic," Downs added.

It will be a New Years Celebration in smoky strong style.

“I think we are going to be hanging out with 50,000 of our closest friends tonight. It will be great," Downs said with a smile.

Tourists like the Martin family from Ohio said they are delighted to see the city they visit back to it's thriving and busy self.

"I am just glad that everyone didn’t feel like it was a loss and they came back out and supported some people," Tiffany Martin said. "It just seems like there are so many people here supporting Gatlinburg and I think it’s great."

Longtime visitors like Derek Hicks agree the mountain strong spirit is everywhere

"It’s encouraging for everyone out there to know that even though things happen to us we can pick up and keep going as long as we all stick together," Hicks said.

With the new year, comes new beginnings. A city looking to rebuild what was lost wll welcome 2017 with open arms and a few fireworks in the sky.

“We are open and ready for business and we are really excited people are coming back and enjoying our city," Downs said.

The New Years Eve event will start around 10 p.m. It's advised to get there early to get a parking spot and a spot to watch the fireworks from the parkway.

