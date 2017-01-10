Gatlinburg ordinances aim to help people rebuild

A view of the city of Gatlinburg on Dec. 27, 2016. (Photo: Michael Crowe, WBIR)

Gatlinburg city leaders unanimously passed emergency ordinances Tuesday aimed at helping people rebuild following the Nov. 28 fires.

The first ordinance allows people to build on their property without worrying about setbacks or zoning ordinances.

The second ordinance allows people building a permanent home to live in a camper or trailer on their property. It must hook up to water and sewer.

Both ordinances go into effect immediately.

Officials emphasize that property owners must still comply with adopted building codes and floodplain management.

The purpose of Tuesday's ordinances is to help residents rebuild and get beyond the "hurdles" of beginning the rebuilding process, officials said.

Mayor Mike Werner said he's already seen a lot of rebuilding take place since the fires, thought to have caused some $500 million in damage in Sevier County.

Werner himself lost his house.

"We want people to realize this is the best place in the world to live, so the best thing to do if your house was damaged is to build it back," he told 10News.

Fourteen people died in the fires and more than 2,400 buildings were damaged or destroyed. The blaze started as an arson five miles away in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 23.

