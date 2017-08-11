Gatlinburg plans to enhance emergency alerts for citizens and visitors

GATLINBURG, TN - The City of Gatlinburg has provided an update to their various projects to enhance emergency notifications for citizens and visitors.

CodeRed

According to the report given to the Board of Commissioners, the Sevier County 911 Board approved an upgraded subscription to the CodeRed notification system.

They went from 11 users to unlimited users so every fire, police, EMS and rescue squad will be able to use it in their jurisdiction.

The enhanced subscription will cost around $30,500 a year and will include unlimited minutes and use of the system.

Citizens can sign up for free and receive automated weather alerts, without any interaction by the city.

If the National Weather Service issues a weather warning in the future, anyone with CodeRed will be notified automatically.

Emergency Notification System

The City of Gatlinburg has invested in an upgraded Emergency Notification System.

The system provides emergency notification through public warning sirens and speakers.

There are currently five warning sirens operational in Gatlinburg. By the end of completion, there will be a total of 14 sirens.

The sirens will cover Ski Mountain to Pittman Center City Limits. Some of these sirens will provide notification to the adjacent Sevier County areas around Gatlinburg such as the Spur and North Chalet Village.

The notification system will also include an AM Radio frequency to broadcast alerts, evacuation routes and procedures as well as other critical information.

Integrated Public Alert and Warning System

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency applied for access to deliver Integrated Public Alert and Warning System notifications.

The access will allow officials to send out timely emergency notifications without relying on other agencies.

An IPAWS alert can be delivered via radio, television, satellite radio, cell phones and across weather radios, internet, siren systems and roadway digital message boards.

Pamphlets, Flip Charts and Guides

Sevier County Emergency Management Agency had applied for a grant through the UT Agricultural Extension office to design and produce pamphlets, flip charts and guides.

The guides will "serve to educate residents, businesses and visitors to Sevier County of what to do during and after a disaster."

The guides will also be distributed to overnight rentals. The guides will "provide information concerning what to do during a variety of events such as fire, tornado, ice storm, etc."

