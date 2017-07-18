Gatlinburg residents submit questions following public comment changes at city commission meetings

(Photo: Wade, Madison)

GATLINBURG - The first Gatlinburg City Commission meeting since implementing a new resolution limiting people to talk during public comment is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of the Gatlinburg Wildfire Survivor Group have signed up to speak during the public comment portion and have given the city a list of 40 specific questions.

Last month, city leaders decided to make a change to the public comment section of their meetings to make future meetings more "positive and productive," according to Mayor Mike Werner.

The resolution they passed has the following rules:

People wishing to participate in public comment must submit a request in writing to the city manager's office five days in advance to the commission meeting. Individuals will be given three minutes to speak. Individuals who wish to address topics other than the one indicated may be called out of order by the mayor. The board can deny any request by any individual based upon majority vote of the board . Individuals will not be allowed to verbally attack officials or other individuals. The mayor may rule any speakers out of order for disrespectful or uncivil behavior.

Since the devastating fires in November 2016, many people affected by the fires have voiced their concerns, appreciation and questions at the Gatlinburg City Commission meetings.

Some of the questions submitted ask if commissioners "feel responsible for the deaths or injuries suffered on Nov. 28, 2016."

Another question for Mayor Werner addresses an exchange with Genie Brabham, a Hurricane Katrina survivor who lost her home in the Sevier County fires.

"As a Christian man, do you feel you owe Genie Brabham an apology for interrupting and criticizing her public comment on June 20th, 2016?

(follow up) Why were you angry with Genie Brabham?

(follow up) Do you feel you are responsible for viewpoint discrimination in your behaviors toward Ms. Brabham on June 20th?"

At the June 20 meeting, Brabham questioned Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner and city manager Cindy Cameron Ogle during the public comments portion. Brabham, 61, lost her home and two cats in the Chalet Village North community. She objected to Mayor Werner's comments given in a televised interview, stating "the disaster changed our lives for the better."

While Brabham was speaking, Mayor Werner interrupted, "Well, Ms. Brabham, I'm not going to sit here and have you--" and Brabham interrupted stating, "Did you hear? I said I lost everything." Werner continued his injection, "--do that" and slammed his gavel.

On July 4, a group of wildfire victims from both Gatlinburg and Sevier County held a news conference to announce their collective "We The People" letter addressed to Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner and the board of Commissioners.

The group said they feel their questions and concerns are being ignored by the city in the wake of the wildfires.

Before the change, citizens could enter their name and topic at the beginning of the meeting. The new resolution requires speakers to submit their questions, comments, or concerns in writing to the city manager no less than five days before the scheduled meeting. The speaker must also state the subject they want to address and limit their comments to that topic.





Resolution No. 939 also states individuals will not be allowed to "verbally attack officials or other individual."

Many other municipal meetings, such as the Sevier County Commission, have long adhered to similar rules on public comment time and preparation.

