Gatlinburg welcomes fresh start in 2017

Thousands gathered in downtown Gatlinburg for the city's 29th annual fireworks and ball drop.

At midnight, the ball dropped and as many as 10,000 shots fired off the top of the Space Needle.

Some out-of-state visitors had their trip booked long before the fires; others say they came to help the city get back on its feet.

People working the event were excited for a fresh start in the New Year as well.

"I'm excited! I get see to see the ball drop, I get to see the band play!" said Bridget Boyd, who worked a 17-hour shift operating a parking lot along Historic Nature Trail.



Instead of complaining about working during the holiday, she enjoyed her “front row seat” to the Space Needle's fireworks -- and the thousands of people coming from all over to see it.

"I've met people from Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky, California, Alabama!” she laughed.

Boyd said it's the people of Gatlinburg that keep visitors coming back. On the heels of a deadly wildfire season that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, she said a welcoming spirit is key to rebuilding in the New Year.

“You've got to engage! If you don't engage and have a good time with them, then what's the point? And why are they going to come back?" she said.

She hopes that a new year signifies a fresh start for the city, and an opportunity to rebuild.

"I hope that things will get back to as normal as normal can be," she said.



For Boyd, that road to “normal” starts with a fresh outlook on the New Year, and a message for Sevier County:



"Just keep your head up, keep your chin up, and keep the faith."



