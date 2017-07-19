Gatlinburg Wildfire Survivors group asks ACLU for help

Members of the Gatlinburg Wildfire Survivors group discuss their letter to the ACLU. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - After protesting new changes to the public comment guidelines at Gatlinburg City Commission meetings, the Gatlinburg Wildfire Survivors group is now reaching out to the American Civil Liberties Union for help.

The group has been outspoken against a resolution the Gatlinburg City Commission passed last month which requires people speakers to submit their questions, comments or concerns five days in advance of public commission meetings. The speaker must also state the subject they want to address and limit their comments to that topic.

They wrote a letter to the executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee, saying they feel the city isn't listening.

One survivor, Darlene Verito, says she believes the mayor and commissioners are silencing them unconstitutionally.

"We're hoping that they will help us repeal the resolution 939 and just hoping that they will help us further our cause," Verito said.

If the ACLU chooses not to get involved, Verito says the survivors group plans to continue to push for change.

City leaders did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner has said the resolution will make future meetings "more positive and productive."

