Gatlinburg woman reunited with cat almost 3 months after fires

SEVIER COUNTY - When Mitzi Gambrel and her family evacuated their Gatlinburg home during November's wildfires, her cat and four dogs were left behind. Now almost three months later, Gambrel and her cat, Stripes, have been reunited.

Sevier County Humane Society shelter manager Michaela Sorey said Gambrel came to the station every day for at least three weeks after the fires looking to see if someone had found one of her pets and turned them in. Even a month after the fire, Sorey said Gambrel came to the Humane Society at least every other day in hopes of finding her pets.

"When I didn't find them it would upset me, it would," Gambrel said. "But I didn't give up."

At her burned apartment on Baskins Creek Road, Gambrel left food out for the animals. She also left some of her clothes behind, hoping that her pets would smell her scent and return.

Each day, she has driven more than an hour from where her family relocated to check the food and look for her pets. Earlier this week when she returned for her daily pet check, Gambrel found a joyous surprise.

"When I got out of the car, I hollered their names just like normal, and then I heard him meow," she said.

The reunion was also happy for the Humane Society staff who watched Gambrel leave their shelter for months empty handed.

"There have been other reunions that we've been excited about, but nothing to this extent," Sorey said. "In this industry, there's not often happy endings, so when we get one it's a big deal.

The cat's ears were burned in the fire. Rather than being pointed, they are now rounded. However, Sorey said Stripes is in relatively good shape given what the cat has been through.

Even though the Gambrel family is thankful to have their cat back, Mitzi is determined to keep looking for her four dogs.

"I know there's still hope. He made it three months out there on his own," Gambrel said. "There's still hope that our dogs are out there and I'm not going to stop looking for them."

