Gaylord Opryland (Photo: WSMV)

NASHVILLE - Gaylord Opryland in Nashville announced its performances for the 34th annual "A Country Christmas" on Friday.

Shows include the premiere of a new Broadway musical, "Cirque Dreams Holidaze", at the Grand Ole Opry.

Diamond Rio will host this year's dinner show and the theme for the ice attraction is "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

"A Country Christmas" runs Nov. 10 through Jan. 1.

The resort said they will hang more than 3 million Christmas lights this year.

More information on the hotel and holiday fun can be found on the resort's website.

BY THE NUMBERS:

3 million holiday lights

1 million visitors to the resort during the holidays each year

15,000 poinsettias

15 miles of green garland

10 miles of hand-tied, red ribbon

48-foot-tall Christmas tree

1.5 million pounds of real snow on snow tubing hill

2+ million pounds of ice for signature ICE! attraction

Nearly 7,000 giant blocks of colored ice

40 ice artisans from Harbin, China

