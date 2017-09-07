GDOT announces I-16 contraflow to begin Saturday morning

Contraflow on I-16 will begin Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

It says it will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, September 9.

Normally I-16 carries traffic in both directions between Macon and Savannah, but on Saturday, the drop gate barricades will be lowered.

Laurens County EMA Director Don Bryant says the purpose of that is to keep traffic off the interstate that would be headed to areas under a mandatory evacuation.

Bryant says traffic will be very heavy so he gave us some tips for anyone planning to evacuate.

Fill up your gas tank Carry cash on you Don't forget your medications Bring water and non-perishable foods

But Bryant says there's one piece of advice that stands above the rest.

"First of all have a plan, don't wait until you get on the road to think about where you are going have a plan before you ever get that call that you have to evacuate. I can't say enough about how people need to leave early, be patient there's going to be traffic," he says.

