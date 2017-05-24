Back in late March, six cows made a run for it from Star Packing Company in northern St. Louis, Mo.

Staff at the Gentle Barn in West Knox County are now looking to set up a new location for the rescued cows.

The founders are in St. Louis right now, taking care of them. One of the cows that ran suffered an injury and was put down.

"Our founders have been out there, one of them was unfortunately injured in the round-up so we had to let go of him (Spirit)," said Andrea Burritt, Gentle Barn manager.

"But they want to start a Gentle Barn in St. Louis, in honor of him."

The Gentle Barn is raising funds for the project.

The animal sanctuary hopes to raise $400,000 for the new location, and they're created a GoFundMe to begin reaching their goal.

"We did talk about them coming here, but they really feel like Spirit would have wanted his family to be there in St. Louis in honor of him and what he went through. We really want to be there so we can rescue more animals and help more animals and children." Burritt said.

The Gentle Barn says founder Ellie Laks would like to see a Gentle Barn in every state.

"It's always been her goal to be in every single state. We want everybody to be able to come rub the tummy of a pig, hug a cow and meet all the animals," Burritt said.

"We want to help more kids, we want to save more animals, so our goal is to be in every single state."

© 2017 WBIR.COM