Georgia man dies in boating accident on Cherokee Lake

HAWKINS COUNTY - A Georgia man has died after a boating accident on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a 70-year-old man from Rome, Georgia was operating a boat when it hit a partially submerged silo just upstream of the TWRA Quarryville Boat Access Area.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim had apparently been fishing before the accident happened.
TWRA is investigating the incident and the victim’s next of kin was notified early Thursday morning.
