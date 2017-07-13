Georgia man dies in boating accident on Cherokee Lake

HAWKINS COUNTY - A Georgia man has died after a boating accident on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a 70-year-old man from Rome, Georgia was operating a boat when it hit a partially submerged silo just upstream of the TWRA Quarryville Boat Access Area.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim had apparently been fishing before the accident happened.



TWRA is investigating the incident and the victim’s next of kin was notified early Thursday morning.

