Giant mastodon tooth found, displayed at TN cavern

Note the quarter alongside the tooth, demonstrating just how big it is. Photo courtesy Tuckaleechee Caverns

Tuckaleechee Caverns is proud of its cave, boasting among other things that it has the tallest subterranean waterfall in the eastern United States.

It's also got a tooth it's pleased to show off. A mastodon's tooth, to be specific.

On Tuesday, the Townsend attraction began displaying the tooth, discovered last year by a guide near a cavern stream.

"She was looking around in the creek for quartz and she said she saw this strange-looking piece of quartz," cave manager Benjamin Vananda said Tuesday.

It turned out it wasn't quartz at all. It's been verified by University of Tennessee experts as authentic, according to Vananda.

The manager himself said he was looking around in the area when he spotted what looked like a fossilizedbone. Another bone also has been found, but cave personnel haven't yet verified exactly what they area.

It's likely there are even more bones buried in the area known as "the Beach."

"There's something down there, man," Vananda told10News.

He said UT experts took samples to verify that what the guide found indeed came from a mastodon. Another expert the cavern has consulted thinks it came from a three-hump mastodon.

It's not unusual for remains of a mastodon to turn up in Tennessee and elsewhere.

A couple years ago scientists verified that a mastodon had been found at the Gray Fossil Site in the Tri-Cities area. The remains of a large specimen were discovered a couple years ago in Michigan.

The giant, hairy animals, which resembled elephants, flourished during the Ice Age thousands of years ago, according to the Tennessee State Museum.

At the time, what is now East Tennessee was rich with grasslands. Some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, according to the museum, the climate began to heat up.

It's believed that helped kill off the mastodon.

The Vananda family considers itself the caretaker of the cavern.

Souvenir hunting and digging are specifically prohibited at the site.

