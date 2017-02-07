Gifts of growth: Free trees for Chalet Village

GATLINBURG - Trees Knoxville is a group giving away free trees to those who lost their homes in the Sevier County wildfires in Chalet Village.

With around 500 lots and 700 trees, each owner of the lots will be receiving two-to-three trees.

"A Christmas tree farm out in Karns had some trees leftover," said Tom Welborn, chair of Trees Knoxville. "They contacted David Vandergriff and David contacted me, asking me if I can distribute some trees. He said the people out in Karns wanted to give them to the people in Gatlinburg."

For the next several days, Trees Knoxville will be giving neighbors white pine samplings as a way to kick-start regrowth in the area.

"It's going to start to re-vegetate, but this will give it a jump start ... They're native trees. They should do well," Welborn said while handing out trees Tuesday.

This is part of secondary succession, which is when a place that was previously colonizes is destroyed, or cleared of existing vegetation, begins its regrowth process in the area. Trees Knoxville wants to help accelerate this process.

The group will also contact homeowners on how to pick the trees up and will provide them with instructions on how to plant them.

